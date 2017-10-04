104.7 WZZK, Rick and Bubba, and Talladega Superspeedway are giving you the best ‘Dega weekend ever! Enter to win VIP Experience passes for the #GEICO500 weekend that includes:

Cold Garage & Pit Access All Weekend



Access to the Big One on the Blvd. on Friday Night

Hot Lap in Talladega Grand Marshal Car

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Guided Garage Tour

Reserved Area in Front of Stage for Driver Introductions and Driver Q&A Sessions on Sunday

Reserved Area next to Red Carpet Entrance to Drivers Meeting

General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Tickets for Friday, May 5

Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Tickets for Saturday, May 6

GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tickets for Sunday, May 7

Exclusive M&G with Charlie Daniels on Saturday, May 6 prior to the Infield Concert

Buy your tickets NOW or ENTER TO WIN Below!...